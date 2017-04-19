Two shot in Raleigh shopping center parking lot

Two men were shot on Poole Road in Raleigh on Tuesday evening.It happened in the shopping center parking lot at 3416 Poole Road shortly after 7 p.m.The two victims both went to the hospital in private vehicles with what Raleigh Police described as non-life-threatening gunshot woundsTwo suspects shot the victims while the victims were in a car.The suspects fled on foot, police said.Police were searching the area for the suspects. Employees of a nearby McDonald's locked down the restaurant for safety.The case remains under investigation.