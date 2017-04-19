NEWS

Two shot in Raleigh shopping center parking lot

Two people were shot in Raleigh on Poole Road.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Two men were shot on Poole Road in Raleigh on Tuesday evening.

It happened in the shopping center parking lot at 3416 Poole Road shortly after 7 p.m.

The two victims both went to the hospital in private vehicles with what Raleigh Police described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds

Two suspects shot the victims while the victims were in a car.

The suspects fled on foot, police said.

Police were searching the area for the suspects. Employees of a nearby McDonald's locked down the restaurant for safety.

The case remains under investigation.

