Two vehicles hit, kill pedestrian in Raleigh

NB lanes of Louisburg Rd at I-540, blocked while @raleighpolice investigate pedestrian death. A man was hit by 2 cars at about 5 a.m. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/GeCk3laOwY — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) May 3, 2017

#BREAKING pedestrian killed. Hit by 2 cars and dragged 300 feet. NB Louisburg Rd closed now between Spring Forest Rd and I540 #ABC11 — BarbaraGibbsABC11 (@BGibbsABC11) May 3, 2017

NB 401 Louisburg Rd closed from Spring Forest Rd. To 540. Capital Blvd is the alternate #Raleigh pic.twitter.com/FDev14fGDm — @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) May 3, 2017

Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisburg Road, just south of Interstate 540.It happened around 5 a.m.When police arrived, they found a man dead in the middle of Louisburg Road (US-401) after he was hit by oncoming traffic.Authorities tell ABC11 that the unidentified man was walking in the street when two vehicles struck him and dragged him about 300 feet.Northbound Louisburg Road is closed between Spring Forest Road and I-540 as authorities investigate.Drivers are being advised to avoid the area, if possible.