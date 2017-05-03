NEWS

Two vehicles hit, kill pedestrian in Raleigh

EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisburg Road,

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisburg Road, just south of Interstate 540.

It happened around 5 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man dead in the middle of Louisburg Road (US-401) after he was hit by oncoming traffic.



Authorities tell ABC11 that the unidentified man was walking in the street when two vehicles struck him and dragged him about 300 feet.



Northbound Louisburg Road is closed between Spring Forest Road and I-540 as authorities investigate.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Click for traffic

Related Topics:
newscrashpedestrian struckRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump: FBI director gave Clinton 'free pass for many bad deeds'
Texas cop who fatally shot 15-year-old has been fired, police say
Trump and Putin discussed Syria, North Korea on call
2 Chicago officers shot in 'targeted' attack
More News
Top Stories
Good Morning America in Raleigh this morning
Nice weather continues with sunshine and mild temps
Raleigh parents know what Jimmy Kimmel is going through
Raleigh police respond after 2 shot near community center
I-Team: No permit, no problem, if Durham protesters had done this
Two people shot in Durham; house, car hit by gunfire
Upside-down U.S. flag angers Creedmoor restaurant patron
Show More
Wake Schools responds after racially charged Snapchat post
Durham protesters blame driver, police for tense incident
2 kayakers rescued from swollen Neuse River in Raleigh
Wake County Board of Education approves 2017-18 budget proposal
Wayne Community College shooter gets life without parole
More News
Top Video
Good Morning America in Raleigh this morning
Bodycam captures rescue of boy, 4, who fell in pond
Raleigh parents know what Jimmy Kimmel is going through
I-Team: No permit, no problem, if Durham protesters had done this
More Video