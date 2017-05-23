NEWS

UK increasing terror threat level from severe to critical, believes another attack imminent

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">People gather ahead of a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017. (Martin Rickett&#47;PA via AP)</span></div>
UNITED KINGDOM (WTVD) --
According to the Associated Press, Brtish Prime Minister, Theresa May has raised their threat level for another attack to critical, meaning another attack is imminent.

Previously, the threat was listed as severe.

Officials said threat levels are designed to give a broad indication of the likelihood of a terrorist attack.

  • Low means an attack is unlikely.

  • Moderate means an attack is possible, but not likely

  • Substantial means an attack is a strong possibility

  • Severe means an attack is highly likely

  • Critical means an attack is expected imminently



