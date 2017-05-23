Low means an attack is unlikely.

Moderate means an attack is possible, but not likely

Substantial means an attack is a strong possibility

Severe means an attack is highly likely

Critical means an attack is expected imminently

According to the Associated Press, Brtish Prime Minister, Theresa May has raised their threat level for another attack to critical, meaning another attack is imminent.Previously, the threat was listed as severe.Officials said threat levels are designed to give a broad indication of the likelihood of a terrorist attack.