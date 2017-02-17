NEWS

Flyer posted on UNC campus expresses acts of violence to Trump supporters

EMBED </>More News Videos

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is responding to a threatening flyer circulating around campus.

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is responding to a threatening flyer circulating around campus.

In a letter to students, faculty, and staff Thursday, Chancellor Carol Folt - along with other UNC officials - said the flyer expresses acts of violence to supporters of President Trump.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

They said the university is taking the flyer very seriously.

"The flyer and its message are the antithesis of the values that are the foundation of our University," the letter read. "It is not designed to spark civil discourse or encourage thoughtful debate. Its intentions are to incite violence, and there is no place for that here or in our society."

Click here to read the letter

The chancellor is also asking students to contact university police if they find any other material threatening violence on campus.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsuncPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Robert Harward turns down national security adviser position
Police warning if you are planning to buy/sell online
Trump asks black reporter to schedule meeting with Black Caucus
Man arrested after threatening 'Dylann Roof-style attack'
More News
Top Stories
Father of man shot by Durham PD copes with shock of loss
'Heroin? Not my child!' ABC11 delves into drug epidemic
Ways to protect yourself against the flu
Police warning if you are planning to buy/sell online
Gottfried firing: Students react, coaching hunt begins
I-Team: Where are Durham Police's body cameras?
Man arrested for plotting to bomb Target stores
Show More
Russian spy ship now off Virginia coast
Man shot in Durham drive-by on Weaver Street
What to do when you think a loved one is using heroin
Resident shot during Fayetteville apartment break-in
NC State confirms ABC11 report: Gottfried fired
More News
Top Video
Ways to protect yourself against the flu
Police warning if you are planning to buy/sell online
Father of man shot by Durham PD copes with shock of loss
New crosswalk aimed at distracted pedestrians
More Video