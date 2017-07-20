UNC receives new response in NCAA investigation

The University of North Carolina confirmed Thursday afternoon it has received a new response from the NCAA linked to the long-running academic fraud allegations."We have received the response. We will release it after a review of privacy concerns," University officials told ABC11.The NCAA charged North Carolina with five violations, including a lack of institutional control and failing to sufficiently monitor its academic support program for athletes. The case centers around independent study-style courses in the African and Afro-American Studies (AFAM) department that were misidentified as lecture courses that required no class time and one or two research papers.The courses featured GPA-boosting grades and significant athlete enrollments across numerous sports - including basketball and football - while poor oversight throughout the university allowed them to run unchecked for years.Former AFAM department chairman Julius Nyang'oro and former office administrator Deborah Crowder are accused of unethical conduct and impermissible benefitsToday's response is the latest in the back-and-forth between UNC and the NCAA linked to the third Notice of Allegations. On May 25, UNC released it's response, arguing that the issues are unrelated to the Department of Athletics and do not fall within the NCAA's jurisdiction.