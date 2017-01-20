UNC students 'fight back' during peaceful protest

University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill students walked out of class Friday in a peaceful protest of President Donald Trump.The group of demonstrators included undocumented, Muslim, black, and Latino students, as well as members of the LGBT community.They are asking to meet with UNC System President Margaret Spellings; they want Spellings to create protections for students against Trump polices that could impact their well-being."Today I'm really hoping that people will feel the support and that Margaret Spellings will reach out and we can get a meeting with her," stated Rubi Franco, a UNC student.Spellings released the following statement Friday: