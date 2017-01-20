PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

UNC students 'fight back' during peaceful protest

Students gather on UNC's campus for a peaceful protest

By
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill students walked out of class Friday in a peaceful protest of President Donald Trump.

The group of demonstrators included undocumented, Muslim, black, and Latino students, as well as members of the LGBT community.

They are asking to meet with UNC System President Margaret Spellings; they want Spellings to create protections for students against Trump polices that could impact their well-being.

"Today I'm really hoping that people will feel the support and that Margaret Spellings will reach out and we can get a meeting with her," stated Rubi Franco, a UNC student.

Spellings released the following statement Friday:

The University of North Carolina is committed to being a welcoming and supportive environment. While we cannot control federal policies, I will continue advocating greater opportunity for our students based on my deep conviction that a better-educated state benefits all of us.
Related Topics:
newspresidential inaugurationdonald trumpuncChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
360 view: What it looks like to be at Trump's inauguration
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration parade coverage
Trump supporters gather in Cary to celebrate
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
More presidential inauguration
NEWS
Trump Sworn In as 45th President of the United States
10 Survivors Found in Rubble of Italy Hotel Buried by Avalanche: Reports
Bergdahl lawyers: Trump's criticism prevents fair trial
Trump Posts Vow to Scrap Climate Action Plan on White House Website
More News
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration parade coverage
Goldsboro man mistakes wife for burglar, shoots and kills her
DOT chooses Triangle Expressway to test driverless cars
Protests, tear gas deployed ahead of inauguration parade
Trump Sworn In as 45th President of the United States
Bergdahl lawyers: Trump's criticism prevents fair trial
Accident shuts down part of I-40 east in Wake County
Show More
Cooper halts McCrory directive for time off pay to Cabinet
Trump supporters gather in Cary to celebrate
North Carolinians lining up to witness Inauguration Day
Man shot to death at Fayetteville motel
Police identify woman killed in Fayetteville crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Make America Great Again concert
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan
More Photos