The friendly skies weren?t so friendly to this guy @United Airlines pic.twitter.com/bqc2edl7Y1 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 11, 2017

We put the hospital in hospitality. #newunitedairlinesmottos — David E (@DaSkrambledEgg) April 11, 2017

"We overbooked but you pay the price." #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — DGraciela Mira ?? (@dgjohnsonm) April 11, 2017

You can run but you can't fly#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/2joEKUOI89 — United Airlines (@Fake_UnitedPR) April 11, 2017

You carry on, we carry off #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Sir Castic One (@SnapDad42) April 11, 2017

Not only can our @united family not wear leggings, but tickets must be paid for with the blood of the innocent. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Lilyana Fey (@FeyLily) April 11, 2017

After viral videos of a bloodied passenger being dragged off an overbooked United Express flight by aviation security fueled criticism of the airline, Twitter users poked fun at the airline's tactics.Since the incident, people have been coming up with some new ideas for United Airlines slogans and sharing them with the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos.