NEWS

Upgrade for Raleigh's City Plaza?

City Plaza in Raleigh

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The City of Raleigh is looking to invest $2 million in sprucing up City Plaza. There is a line in the upcoming budget for renovations.

A spokesperson tells ABC11 there is no design plan yet, but some of the money will be used for repairing broken pavers that have seen wear-and-tear.

The area of downtown Raleigh draws in thousands of people. On Wednesdays, there is the Downtown Farmer's Market. Throughout the summer, on Fridays, a projection screen is rolled out and the city puts on a free movie nights. There are also countless festivals. The next one on tap is Artsplosure, which kicks off Friday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Happy&Hale business owner Tyler Helikson says the space should be more welcoming.

"The festivals are great, but I think what's going to be even better is to invest to it an everyday livable space with tables and chairs and other fear turns that will make it attractive for people to come here," he said. "I think City Plaza, when it was first built, the vision was for it to be the city's living room. I think it's sort of fallen away from that as other things get built around."

The Raleigh City Council is expected to discuss the possible renovations at its June 6 meeting.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man charged in shooting of 10-year-old girl in Durham
Goldsboro father charged with child abuse
New security video shows skull-mask robber raking in cash
VIDEO: Sharks spotted close to shore near Myrtle Beach
More News
Top Stories
Man charged in shooting of 10-year-old girl in Durham
Teens charged in rock throwing incidents
Neighbors say shooting involved men on double date
Tonight at 7: Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
VIDEO: Sharks spotted close to shore near Myrtle Beach
4 family members among 5 killed in I-95 crash
Trump: 'No politician in history has been treated worse'
Show More
Sen. Thom Tillis released from hospital
UNC responds to latest NCAA allegations
Comey documented Trump request to drop Flynn investigation in memo: Source
Fight continues for Durham toddler with rare syndrome
An unexpected danger emerges for first responders
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
More Photos