Upgrade for Raleigh's City Plaza?

The City of Raleigh is looking to invest $2 million in sprucing up City Plaza. There is a line in the upcoming budget for renovations.A spokesperson tells ABC11 there is no design plan yet, but some of the money will be used for repairing broken pavers that have seen wear-and-tear.The area of downtown Raleigh draws in thousands of people. On Wednesdays, there is the Downtown Farmer's Market. Throughout the summer, on Fridays, a projection screen is rolled out and the city puts on a free movie nights. There are also countless festivals. The next one on tap is Artsplosure, which kicks off Friday.Happy&Hale business owner Tyler Helikson says the space should be more welcoming."The festivals are great, but I think what's going to be even better is to invest to it an everyday livable space with tables and chairs and other fear turns that will make it attractive for people to come here," he said. "I think City Plaza, when it was first built, the vision was for it to be the city's living room. I think it's sort of fallen away from that as other things get built around."The Raleigh City Council is expected to discuss the possible renovations at its June 6 meeting.