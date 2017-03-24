NEWS

Urgent search on for 2 missing, endangered Fayetteville children

EMBED </>More News Videos

Genesis Freeman, 4 days old, and Serenity Freeman, 2. (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Genesis and Serenity Freeman are currently missing and are considered endangered, Fayetteville Police said Friday night.

Their father, Tillman Freeman is currently in police custody where he has been charged with two counts of child abuse and child neglect.

Tillman Freeman refuses to tell law enforcement where the children are.

Tillman Freeman



The missing children are the center of a domestic-related incident between Freeman, 30, and his wife, who was at the hospital at the time it is believed the children went missing, police said.

These children may be in need of food, clothing and possibly medical care, especially Genesis, because of the baby's age.



Detectives said late Friday night that the vehicle Tillman Freeman was driving earlier Friday is a dark green 1993 Toyota Camry with a North Carolina license plate of EJX-8711. Anyone with information concerning this vehicle or its whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers.

The FPD is urging anyone with information that may have been in contact with Tillman Freeman on Friday or know the whereabouts of these children to call 911 immediately or Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.

Fayetteville Police are urging anyone with information to call 911 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS.


Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmissing childrenfayetteville newscumberland county newsfayetteville police departmentchild neglectFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman reunited with mistakenly donated wedding dress
ANALYSIS: Defied by Republicans, President Trump crashes into sharp realities
Fact-checking Trump's 'repeal and replace' Obamacare timeline
US reviewing airstrikes in Iraq and Syria that may have killed 100s of civilians
More News
Top Stories
Woman reunited with mistakenly donated wedding dress
UNC bashes Butler 92-80 to reach NCAA tourney Elite Eight
Durham neighborhood concerned over growing sinkhole
Car collides with school bus north of Pittsboro
House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill
Wake County bus driver's next stop? A home of her own
Man arrested in murder of Spring Lake mother of two
Show More
Wake County woman says for her, Obamacare is a lifeline
Wake County man surprises girlfriend with WWE proposal
NC Insurance Commissioner: Auto rate increase unwarranted
100+ residents still homeless after downtown Raleigh fire
Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect
More News
Top Video
Woman reunited with mistakenly donated wedding dress
Wake County bus driver's next stop? A home of her own
100+ residents still homeless after downtown Raleigh fire
Wake County man surprises girlfriend with WWE proposal
More Video