Urgent search on for 2 missing, endangered Fayetteville children

Tillman Freeman

Genesis and Serenity Freeman are currently missing and are considered endangered, Fayetteville Police said Friday night.Their father, Tillman Freeman is currently in police custody where he has been charged with two counts of child abuse and child neglect.Tillman Freeman refuses to tell law enforcement where the children are.The missing children are the center of a domestic-related incident between Freeman, 30, and his wife, who was at the hospital at the time it is believed the children went missing, police said.These children may be in need of food, clothing and possibly medical care, especially Genesis, because of the baby's age.Detectives said late Friday night that the vehicle Tillman Freeman was driving earlier Friday is a dark green 1993 Toyota Camry with a North Carolina license plate of EJX-8711. Anyone with information concerning this vehicle or its whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers.The FPD is urging anyone with information that may have been in contact with Tillman Freeman on Friday or know the whereabouts of these children to call 911 immediately or Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.Fayetteville Police are urging anyone with information to call 911 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS.Crimestoppers information can also beby completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).