As Knightdale family slept, van caught fire, spread to home

A Knightdale family escaped from a house fire.

KNIGHTDALE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Knightdale are investigating an early morning fire that left one person injured and two cars and a home heavily damaged.

Around 12:30 a.m. fire crews were called to the home on Winning Colors Drive after two cars outside caught on fire.

Eddie Anderson has lived in the home for the past nine years. He watched the entire construction from the ground up. But he could not have predicted what happened to him and his family early this morning.

"It's so smoked up in there. It's just black in there," Anderson said.

Anderson's 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan caught fire in their driveway just before midnight -- while he and his wife were sleeping. His son and his son's fiancee had just gotten home when they noticed the flames.

"He looked out the window and said oh Lord, fire! And then his hand went through the window. So when they hollered the car was on fire, we jumped up so everybody running around in the house just scrambling. And I was just saying everybody get out get out," Anderson said.

Anderson said his son cut his hand on a window in the commotion. He later went to the hospital to receive stitches on his hand.



The fire took with it the family van and another car in the driveway.

Officials said the flames then spread to the home's garage.

"They had to go up there and tear the roof up there so the flames won't get trapped between the floors and go to the bedroom up there," Anderson said.

Anderson said a fire chief with Knightdale FD blames a "faulty part" under the hood for the fire. The fire department has not officially released a cause.


