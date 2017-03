Officials are investigating after one person was killed in a house fire in Vance County.The fire happened on Marrow Lane, off of Hicksboro Road, on Saturday. Two people were home at the time.Jason Edmonson, 39, was hospitalized at UNC Burn Center. His wife, Kelly Edmonson, died in the fire.The couple has two children; neither were home at the time of the fire.Officials are working to determine what caused the blaze.