NEWS

Mechanic viciously attacked with hammer at auto shop
EMBED </>More News Videos

Vicious hammer attack caught on security camera in California. (KTRK)

CNN
SAN DIEGO, California --
San Diego Police are looking for a man who viciously attacked an employee at an auto repair shop in California.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The unprovoked attack was documented on surveillance video. It shows a white male walking into Jack's Muffler Service and swings a hammer, hitting Henry Rader at least 13 times and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

The video also shows the suspect rummaging through the office, but it didn't appear that he took anything.

Rader's face has been shattered and doctors fear he could lose an eye.

The victim's older brother, Rich Rader, set up a GoFundMe account in hopes of covering the mounting medical costs.

Meanwhile, authorities hope the video can help nab the attacker before he hurts someone else.
Related Topics:
newsattackman injuredcrimenational
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump to Enter Office as Most Unpopular President in at Least 40 Years, Poll Finds
List of House Democrats Skipping Inauguration Grows
18M Could Lose Insurance in a Year Under Obamacare Repeal: Report
Shot fired during home invasion in Raleigh
Deadly Superbug Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics
More News
Top Stories
Child hit and killed in Franklin County
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
Prominent NC Democrats skipping Trump swearing-in
Man shot multiple times in Creedmoor
Woman charged with tossing dog from car window
Cooper says he and GOP leaders 'had it out' over HB2
Woman dies when she backs into traffic on Interstate 95
Show More
8-year-old boy recounts falling down 15-foot sinkhole
NC tobacco company to be taken over
Amazon to start accepting food stamps
Officials Call Off Search for Missing Flight MH370
Year later, vigil remembers teens killed in hit and run
More News
Top Video
Child hit and killed in Franklin County
Year later, vigil remembers teens killed in hit and run
Cooper says he and GOP leaders 'had it out' over HB2
8-year-old boy recounts falling down 15-foot sinkhole
More Video