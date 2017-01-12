NEWS

Victim's fiancé among 2 charged with woman's Fayetteville murder
David Martin and Antonia Monroe (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Detectives have arrested two men for the murder of a woman in Fayetteville last November, and one of the accused was the victim's fiancé.

Albana Nika, 40, was shot to death outside of Jumpers Nite Life on S. Reilly Road on Nov. 8, 2016.

Nika, of Boston, Massachusetts, was shot at least once outside of the business and was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where she died.

Albana Nika


Antonia Monroe, 52, of the 1300 block of Chilton Drive and David Martin, 45, of the 1300 block of Carolee Court have both been charged and arrested for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Martin was Nika's fiancé.

Monroe and Martin were taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where they are being held without bond.

This remains an on-going investigation and FPD Homicide Detectives continue to ask the public to contact them with any information they have concerning the murder of Albana Nika.

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Albana Nika is asked to contact Detective M. Wooten with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-8630, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message.)
