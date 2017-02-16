Video captures tearful return of fallen Fort Bragg soldier

RALEIGH-DURHAM INTERNATIONAL (WTVD) --The body of a Fort Bragg Green Beret killed while serving in Africa was returned to North Carolina on Tuesday.
Warrant Officer 1 Shawn Thomas died in a non-combat vehicle accident earlier this month, according to the Army Times.
Video of the return of his remains garnered millions of views on social media as of Thursday.
Thomas is survived by his wife, T.J. Thomas and their four children. His wife said this his 8th deployment.
"Our soldiers do not receive the respect that they deserve. Please make sure that this one does!," said Lisa West Williams, who shared the video on Facebook.
