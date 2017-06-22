NEWS

VIDEO: Motorcyclist kicks car, triggers chain-reaction crash in California

Video captured a wild chain-reaction crash after a man kicked a car on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. (Chris Traber via Storyful)

By
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. --
A video of a motorcycle rider kicking his leg at a car along the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita in an apparent case of road rage, triggering a chain-reaction crash, went viral on social media.

In the video, a motorcyclist appears to kick a car, and then that car swerves. The driver hits into the center divider, spins back into traffic and hits an SUV, causing it to flip over before it comes to a stop.

Video captured a wild chain-reaction crash after a man kicked a car on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita.


The motorcyclist keeps on driving as nearby traffic stops to administer aid.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol. The nature of their condition was not known.

The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday near Newhall Avenue, and prompted a 30-minute closure in the area, CHP officials said.

No arrests have been made.
