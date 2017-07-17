MUST-SEE VIDEO

VIDEO: Snake slithers from woman's car in downtown Raleigh

Snake slithers around on woman's car in downtown Raleigh (Credit: Justyn Knox)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Zebulon woman spotted a snake slithering from the hood of her car while on her way to work Friday morning.

Justyn Knox said she was driving down I-40, heading into downtown Raleigh when she saw the scaly creature on the hood of her car.

She quickly called animal control and then started recording a video as she parked on Blount Street in front of the Lieutenant Governor's office.



Knox kept recording but crawled into the backseat of her SUV as she watched the snake make its way across the windshield toward the driver's side.

"I was determined to go through the trunk if I had to," Knox said. "I was scared the snake was gonna come through the AC vent for some reason."

Minutes later, she said the snake, which was about five to six feet long and solid black in color, used a low-hanging branch to slither up into a tree.

Knox said animal control officers ended up not responding, telling her once the snake was in its natural habitat, there was nothing they could do.



On Monday morning, she parked a block away, admitting that she was still nervous to walk by that tree.

Now, she's warning everyone to be on the lookout.

"The country snake is now a city snake," Knox said with an anxious smile. "I dropped him off at the Lt. Governor's mansion!"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newssnaketrendingraleigh newsmust-see videoRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MUST-SEE VIDEO
SUV crashes, lands on top of home's roof
Watch: Big-rig carrying frozen cheese catches fire
Watch: Truck slams into Kansas TV station
Whoa! Truck rollover caught on camera
More must-see video
NEWS
Ajinomoto plans $30M expansion at Raleigh plant
Garner man fatally stabbed, woman facing charges
Secret Service likely wouldn't have intervened in Trump Jr.-Russia meeting
9 members of single family killed in Arizona flash flood as search continues
More News
Top Stories
Garner man fatally stabbed, woman facing charges
Panthers announce GM 'has been relieved of his duties'
Police: Woman shot at gender-reveal party wasn't pregnant
Great White shark lurking off North Carolina coast
Company responds after I-Team finds asbestos in makeup
Road rage incident ends with shooting at Taco Bell
Selfie fail destroys $200K worth of art at LA exhibit
Show More
Wake County tourism breaks records in 2016
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
Cooler for one day, then sweltering temps move in
Durham police investigating reported shooting
Police; Mother found dead with 2 kids killed another woman
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos