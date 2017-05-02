NEWS

Wake County busy checking pools ahead of summer

EMBED </>More News Videos

The inspections are underway

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Wake County inspectors are checking more than 1,100 public swimming pools. They started the inspections in April and the goal is to finish them by Memorial Day weekend, when swimming season starts.

Pools in private communities, neighborhood pools, and public pools are included.

Some of the things inspectors are checking include PH and chlorine levels and making sure specific equipment is available.

"Safety equipment, emergency phone, water chemistry, main drains, and then there are other things we look for in terms of maintenance and operation throughout the entire pool enclosure area," said Jessica Sanders, who overseas pool inspections for Wake County.

They won't, however, inspect the electrical system. That's not required by law.

But the parents of a Raleigh teen killed at the Heritage Point pool last September are trying to change that.

Rachel Rossoff, 17, was electrocuted then drowned.

Her parents are lobbying the General Assembly for a new law mandating annual electrical inspections.

They are also suing two companies for damages, claiming that shoddy repair work on the pool electrical system caused her death.

Sanders said she recommends pool owners perform electrical inspections but again, they're not required by law.

Ruth Lassiter, Wake County Communicable Disease Program Manager, said the county is being proactive against cryptosporidium after 62 cases surfaced last year. It causes diarrhea in people who get infected with it.

"You can get crypto by swimming in contaminated water," Lassiter said. "Crypto is a parasite that lives in stool or poop in humans and in animals. You will be swimming with not only anybody else that's in the pool but any germs they might have."

Lassiter recommends showering before entering a pool to prevent spread of crypto.

Click here for symptoms and tips

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspoolRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police admit misspeaking about teen killed by cops
66-year-old Fayetteville woman attacked by 2 pit bulls, owner cited
Man flushing friend's remains to hit Durham ballpark
Witnesses recount details of fatal UT-Austin stabbing
Trump on spending bill: 'This is what winning looks like'
More News
Top Stories
Driver not cited after driving through May Day protest
66-year-old Fayetteville woman attacked by 2 pit bulls, owner cited
Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
Mother, son rescued from Cape Fear River
Man flushing friend's remains to hit Durham ballpark
Ex-officer to plead guilty in black motorist's death
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Show More
Brothers shot in Harnett County drive-by
Calls about snake bites quadruple in North Carolina
Police need help finding gas station burglary suspect
$75 Mother's Day coupon from Bed Bath & Beyond is a scam
Must-see video: Car slams into gas pump
More News
Top Video
Brothers shot in Harnett County drive-by
Love Triangle Gone Wrong: Woman stomps on car windshield
Must-see video: Car slams into gas pump
Wake County School Board to consider changes
More Video