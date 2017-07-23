NEWS

Wake County fire kills 2 pets, displaces family of 5

Wake County home destroyed in fire (Credit: Dearon Smith)

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A house fire in Wake County killed two pets and displaced a family of five on Sunday.

Wake County firefighters responded to the call just before 8 a.m. in the 4800 block of Kitledge Drive.

The family was at home at the time, but the two adults and three children managed to escape before the flames engulfed the two-story house.

Two family pets were killed in the fire.

Firefighters said flames were coming out of every window of the house. Fire officials said that it took multiple units around 25 minutes to extinguish the blaze; firefighters were uninjured.

The family lost everything inside the home, including two vehicles.

The fire has been ruled an accident, but officials are still investigating. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

