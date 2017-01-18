Wake County woman who was sexually assaulted speaks out

A Wake County woman who was sexually assaulted twice at a downtown Raleigh business is speaking out in hopes of encouraging others to report such crimes.ABC11 is protecting the victim's identity.The incident happened Tuesday at Brookside Market and Deli in the Oakwood section of Raleigh.The victim stopped by the store about 3 p.m. for an espresso and slice of pizza. As she was at the counter ordering, a man grabbed her from behind."I did not think somebody would have the audacity to do it," she said. "It's daylight. I'm in a business place."The owner of Brookside Market shared surveillance video with ABC11. In the video, you can see a taller man walk past her.The first time he grabbed her, she snapped around and confronted him."I said 'Don't do it again 'cause I will call the police,' and he did it again," she said. "I felt him more than even grope my backside. It was a pretty firm grab."A nearby cashier immediately stepped in to help."He had one hand on the gun and another hand on the phone with the police. He was not going to let anything happen," she said.The suspect was arrested and appeared in court Tuesday.Antwain Roberson, 38, told the judge he has other pending cases against him including trespassing.He is being held on a $12,000 secured bond.Roberson has been ordered not to have contact with his victim if he's released.She worries that once he eventually gets out, he will again brazenly try to assault other women."My biggest message would be that these type of people bank on the fact we won't say anything. That we will just let it go, or go home and tell our family and not hold them accountable," she said. "I think we have to be strong and right and right and wrong and wrong and we have to not take it."The victim says she has been to Brookside Market a hundred times and is not going to let the incident stop her from returning.Property Manager Mark Brown told ABC11 he's going to put in extra safety measures in place to make sure patrons are safe.