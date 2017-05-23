NEWS

Wake Forest police search for stolen ice trailer

(Credit: Katie's Photography Captures )

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Wake Forest police are asking for the public's help finding the person(s) responsible for stealing a Kona Ice trailer.

On May 13, the trailer, similar to the one in the pictures below, was reported stolen from the from 4100 block of Shearon Farms Avenue.



According to police, the theft may have occurred between the hours of 10 p.m. Friday, May 12, and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

The trailer is used to serve flavored ice.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at (919) 554-6150.

