NEWS

Wake Schools warn about '13 Reasons Why'

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Netflix show "13 Reasons Why" is a hit with teens. And that's why parents should be concerned.

ABC11 asked the state's largest school district, Wake County, whether the district was talking to students at all about the miniseries. The day after our inquiry, WCPSS sent out an alert to parents warning families that the program is one many students have watched, are thinking about watching or have heard about. And, many of them are asking questions.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ALERT

In downtown Raleigh, whether it was future parents like Ana Rojas and Baljit Singh or Susan Plattner, an experienced mom whose youngest is 18, everyone had heard of "13 Reasons Why"

"I've just heard it's a difficult show to watch," said Plattner. "And, it's about suicide."

The Netflix series centers on high schooler Hannah Baker whose committed suicide. She leaves behind audiotapes for the show's characters and the audience to figure out what led to her death.

In its letter to Wake County parents, the school district says the show can help bridge some important conversations about bullying, rape, and suicide. But, it goes on to say, "We do not recommend that your student watch the series".

"Honestly for my kid, I won't let him watch this thing," Singh said. "Because kids at that age, I don't know how they're going to perceive it."

"I just haven't talked about it to my child because I guess he's older. But that's really not a reason," Plattner said, as she acknowledged she's never had a conversation about suicide with her child. "I still should."

"I think it's good to bring this topic into your families to talk about. But, I think it should help them to not go to that level, ever," Rojas added.

The show does depict a graphic suicide. And, suicide experts warn about the potentially dangerous message to young viewers who are not great at separating fiction from reality.

"Teenagers can interpret things a lot differently when you're growing up. You're a teenager. There's so much going on," Plattner said when asked if the show's dramatic premise ran the risk glamorizing suicide.

"We have to empower our kids to find a different way," Rojas said.

In its letter to parents, Wake Schools says if your child plans to or has already watched the series-- Watch it together and have a discussion.

The district included a link to its suicide prevention page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newswake county schoolsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Jenner visits White House for meetings with Trump officials
Trump: There is 'absolutely' a chance of 'major, major conflict' with North Korea
A timeline of events surrounding the suspicious death of NY judge
Arkansas prepares to execute 4th prisoner in 8 days as lethal injection drug nears expiration
More News
Top Stories
Digital Dangers: Predators lurking beyond your screen
UNC's Mitch Trubisky taken by Chicago Bears 2nd overall
Police: Man fondled female student inside UNC library
Neighborhood puzzled by weekend thefts from cars
Governor Cooper signs revised HB13 to lower K-3 class sizes
Garner residents facing eviction wait in limbo
Wake County dad says his son faces deportation
Show More
U.S. Marshals: Fugitive sex predator possibly in NC
NC flags lowered to half-staff for slain prison officer
Doctor dragged off flight reaches settlement with United
Hurricane Matthew victims hit again
NC lawmakers OK limiting lawsuits against hog farms
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
More Photos