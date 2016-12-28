HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --An arrest warrant alleges that 28-year-old Alejandro Suarez left a construction truck running and did not set the parking brake Monday afternoon before it began rolling down a hill into a home, killing a 5-year-old boy.
It happened on Dogwood Bloom Lane in Hillsborough's Forest Ridge subdivision, a new neighborhood not far from U.S. 70, where homes under construction are mixed with finished ones.
Just before 1 p.m., construction crews were loading the back of the truck when it started rolling. No one was inside the cab when it started gaining speed down the hill, through a front yard, a driveway, and then a garage door.
A group of children was playing in the driveway and William Everett Copeland - who went by the name of Everett - couldn't get out of the way. The truck hit him before crashing into the home. Neighbors said a doctor who lives in the neighborhood ran over to help; she performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.
Everett was rushed to Duke University Hospital, but did not survive.
Suarez, of Angier, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Police said he was responsible for the control of the vehicle. He was taken to the Orange County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.
According to North Carolina law, if found guilty, Suarez's misdemeanor death by motor vehicle charge could result in jail time of up to 60 days if this is his first conviction. The penalty also comes with a fine, which will be at the discretion of the court and likely under $1,000.
Even though Suarez was not behind the wheel of the truck as it struck the boy, he was named as the responsible party. A legal expert says the court can find Suarez responsible of gross negligence.
"At this point, we don't believe the vehicle was properly secured," said Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton. "We will also be following up the investigation, looking at the mechanical condition of the vehicle and confirming all of the working relationships, regarding specifically which company the crew was working for."
Friends have set up a GoFundMe page for the boy's parents to help with funeral expenses.
