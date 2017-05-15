NEWS

Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"

Heroin addiction... addiction to Opioids...

More and more, we hear about it. More and more, it's touching, and ruining, lives. What are the warning signs? What can we do? Are there solutions to this rapidly growing problem? Join ABC11 Eyewitness News as we explore and discuss these tough questions during a special Town Hall, Addiction: Hidden in Plain Sight, May 17th at the Cary Arts Center starting at 7 p.m.

Our panel includes North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and addiction experts from Healing Transitions and TROSA.

Thank you for your interest in the event. We are at capacity but if you weren't able to RSVP you can still watch and participate on ABC11.com starting at 7 p.m.

MORE: What to do when you think a loved one is using heroin
newsabc11 together
