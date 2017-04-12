WATCH LIVE: Police chase road rage suspect in Los Angeles

Police are chasing a road rage suspect in Los Angeles on Wednesday.Officers with the San Gabriel Police Department and California Highway Patrol are in pursuit of the suspect, who is fleeing in a white Nissan SUV with Colorado license plates.CHP said the suspect was involved in a road rage incident with San Gabriel police at about 11:30 a.m.The suspect, who has hit speeds up to 110 mph, has led authorities through downtown Los Angeles, South Los Angeles and into Carson.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.