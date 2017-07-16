NEWS

Water main break in Cary closes road

Crews work to repair a water main break in Cary (Credit: Town of Cary)

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A water main break in Cary closed Madison Avenue from Chip Circle to Gayle Circle on Sunday.

The water main break was in the 800 block of Madison Avenue. Crews are currently on scene working on repairs.

Officials said that drivers should use Chatham Street, Harrison Avenue, Chapel Hill Road, and Maynard Road to detour.

The street is expected to reopen around 4 p.m.

The Citizen's Convenience Center remains open and is accessible via Chatham Street and N. Dixon Avenue.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newswater main breaktraffic delayCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Florida sinkhole stops growing after destroying 2 homes, boat
At least 3 dead, 12 injured, in Honolulu high-rise fire
Armed robbery reported at Cumberland Co. McDonald's
6 months in, record low job approval for Trump: Poll
More News
Top Stories
Fayetteville crash causes power outage
Armed robbery reported at Cumberland Co. McDonald's
6 months in, record low job approval for Trump: Poll
NC professor on team that discovers new flying squirrel
Woman gives birth in rideshare car in California
Bookshop's story, decades in the making, nears the end
Former attorney general blasts NC district maps
Show More
Major insurance groups call part of health bill 'unworkable'
Large piece of scrap metal crushes van, driver survives
70-year-old veteran fired after trying to stop shoplifters
NY Times asks court to toss Sarah Palin lawsuit
White House hires attorney Ty Cobb to manage Russia response
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos