Water main break in Cary closes road

A water main break in Cary closed Madison Avenue from Chip Circle to Gayle Circle on Sunday.The water main break was in the 800 block of Madison Avenue. Crews are currently on scene working on repairs.Officials said that drivers should use Chatham Street, Harrison Avenue, Chapel Hill Road, and Maynard Road to detour.The street is expected to reopen around 4 p.m.The Citizen's Convenience Center remains open and is accessible via Chatham Street and N. Dixon Avenue.