Water main breaks impacting traffic in Durham
Three separate water main breaks happened Sunday morning in Durham (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Two separate water main breaks are still impacting traffic in Durham after the breaks were discovered over the weekend.

Garrett Road is closed to traffic after a water main broke in front of Jordan High School.

On Sunday, drivers were forced to use the school's parking lot to get around.

Elsewhere, A pipe burst on Dupree Street.

Officials say pipe breaks are common in the winter, especially with fluctuating temperatures.

Crews have not said exactly when repairs will be finished. Motorists should avoid the areas if possible.

"For me, delivery driving it's just getting in the way a little bit," said Paul Martin, who is a delivery driver. "They've been out here all day. But as long as they get the job done."

Meanwhile, a third water main break on Fay Street has since been repaired.

The break caused a firetruck to get jammed in a pot hole, but crews were able to pull it out. The street reopened Sunday evening.

People in the area of the breaks may have seen decreased water pressure, but crews said that was fixed.

