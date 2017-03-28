Wayne County officials search for robbery suspect

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man who robbed a convenience store.On Feb. 18, the Eastern Wayne Mart in Goldsboro was broken into.Police said the suspect stole the cash register, which contained $200, and several packs of Newport cigarettes.The suspect is described as a white male. When he committed the crime, he was wearing a dark colored jacket, khaki pants, and white shoes.Those with information should call the Wayne County Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at (919) 731-1481 and ask for Detective Sergeant Anthony Mullis.