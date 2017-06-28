What kind of security is there at RDU parking areas?

Raleigh Durham International Airport officials are not commenting at all on security measures in parking areas while there's an active investigation into the disappearance of RDU service worker Allison Cope.So, ABC11 went to several of the parking lots to see what safety measures are in place - not only for airport employees - but for the thousands of us that travel out of RDU.A crew first went to Economy Lot 3, which is off Aviation Parkway and by the Sheetz gas station. The crew then went to Economy Lot 4, which is close to Glenwood Avenue, the parking deck close to the airport, and the employee lot, where Cope's car was last seen.The crew took multiple loops around each parking lot and even checked light posts, but could not spot a security camera at any of the locations."As much as we pay, over $100 for our vacation for parking, you would think that it would be safe," said traveler William Perry.There are assistance cell centers at many of the lots.An operator, who answered the call within seconds, explained to our crew they have officers who patrol the facility periodically throughout the day.RDU is embarking on a multi-million renovation project for its Central Garage. A spokesperson would not answer questions on possible security improvements.