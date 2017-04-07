NEWS

What the strike on Syria may mean for Fort Bragg

Greg Barnes reports on what the Syrian strike may mean for Fort Bragg. (Photo by Lou Guilette)

FORT BRAGG (WTVD) --
Fort Bragg is the world's largest military base and soldiers there are always on standby in cases like the military strike on an airbase in Syria Thursday.

The Pentagon said the airstrike, which targeted Shayrat Air Base in Homs Province -- where a chemical attack was initiated earlier in the week -- struck multiple targets with tomahawk missiles launched between 8:40 and 8:50 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, from destroyers USS Porter and USS Ross in the Mediterranean Sea.
Right now, thousands of American troops including the 2nd Brigade Combat Team from Fort Bragg are on the ground in Iraq and Kuwait. Their mission there is to help Iraqi forces fight ISIS forces.

Fort Bragg is often called the world's 911 service - able to respond anywhere in a matter of hours.

However, Fort Bragg commanders have not commented on the attack.

