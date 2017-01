What to do when you lose power

Your power just went out. What do you do after you contacted the power company?Unplug all of your appliances and leave a light turned on, this prevents a possible power surge from ruining your electronics.If you own a generator use it safely and never operate it inside. Plug your appliances directly into the generator, do not directly connect your generator to your home.If you think this will be a prolonged shortage you may want to relocate to a shelter if you feel you can get there safely.Keep your refrigerated foods fresh by limiting the number of times you open the refrigerator. To keep food fresh longer fill the refrigerator with frozen water.In a widespread outage, rely on radio broadcasts to learn more about the power outage.Don't go near any downed power lines - they are extremely dangerous.Stay on top of the latest developments by downloading the ABC11 news and weather apps . (Tip: You can conserve your phone battery's life by turning off unnecessary apps and by dimming your screen's brightness.)