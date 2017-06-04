NEWS

Wilson Co. man arrested in California after wife, dad found dead in NC

Michael Allen Joyner (Credit: Wilson County Sheriff's Office)

WILSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Law enforcement officials have arrested a Wilson County man accused of slaying his wife and father.

Michael Allen Joyner, 38, was arrested in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, our sister station KABC confirms.

On Friday, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4100 block of Evansdale Road for a welfare check. The caller told deputies Dennis Joyner, 63, had not shown up to work, which was unusual.

Deputies knocked on the door several times but received no response. Deputies looked through the windows and saw a toddler locked inside a bedroom.

Deputies forced their way into the home to check on the child; they found the toddler's mother, 36-year-old Michelle Joyner, dead on the floor.

Dennis Joyner, the toddler's grandfather, was also found dead inside the home.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Michael Joyner, 38. Michael is the son of Dennis Joyner and husband of Michelle Joyner.

Deputies said the murders appeared to have happened sometime Friday morning. Michael Joyner was not at the scene when deputies arrived.

EMS checked on the welfare of the toddler at the scene; officials did not release the child's condition.

Officials said Michael Joyner may have boarded a flight to Los Angeles, California. The suspect's vehicle was located and seized by Wilson County Sheriff's Office detectives at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
