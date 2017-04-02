Wilson police investigate fatal shooting

The Wilson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.Around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Lincoln Street to help an unresponsive person.When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Harry Evangelist Beecher lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.Officers began resuscitation efforts until Wilson Fire/Rescue Services and Wilson County EMS personnel arrived.Resuscitation efforts were not successful and Beecher died.The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.