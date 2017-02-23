NEWS

Wiping a North Carolina town off the map?

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WTVD) --
North Carolina lawmakers are considering a proposed bill that could wipe one town off the state map.

If passed, Senate Bill DRS45094-LM-35 would repeal the charter of the Town of Centerville in Franklin County.

The town has already voted unanimously to dissolve its charter after officials said they don't have enough money to continue to operate.

The 52-year-old town has fewer than 100 residents.

According to the bill, any town assets would be paid over to the Centerville Fire Department, which would use those funds for some public purpose.

Centerville is about 12 miles northeast of Louisburg.

Related Topics:
newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump administration reverses transgender bathroom guidance
Protests follow White House decision on transgender restroom use
Trump's transgender guidance reversal contradicts past supportive comments
Teen recorded voice saying 'down the hill' before murder
McCain makes secret trip to Syria to meet with US military
More News
Top Stories
Fallout already felt from Hoke County SBI probe
NC lawmakers file bipartisan bill to repeal HB2
Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball jackpot sold in Indiana
Teen recorded voice saying 'down the hill' before murder
Angry constituents vent to cardboard Senators in Cary
Changes proposed for Wake County school calendars
Affidavit: Cary terror suspect tried to cover tracks
Show More
Deputies find child among needles during Hope Mills raid
We are not afraid: Durham Jewish school threatened
ICE arrests Hope Mills man wanted in machete murders
Durham firefighter finds, returns man's life savings
Report on DPD shooting says witnesses saw man with gun
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos