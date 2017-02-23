Wiping a North Carolina town off the map?

North Carolina lawmakers are considering a proposed bill that could wipe one town off the state map.If passed,would repeal the charter of the Town of Centerville in Franklin County.The town has already voted unanimously to dissolve its charter after officials said they don't have enough money to continue to operate.The 52-year-old town has fewer than 100 residents.According to the bill, any town assets would be paid over to the Centerville Fire Department, which would use those funds for some public purpose.Centerville is about 12 miles northeast of Louisburg.