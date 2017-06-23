Woman arrested in Smithfield baby remains case

A woman wanted in connection with last year's discovery of the remains of two infants under a home in Smithfield has been arrested in Florida.Bridgette Morgan Smith is charged with failing to report the deaths. Authorities are working to bring her back to North Carolina.Family members found the remains in trash bags at the home on Hartley Drive on April 16, 2016 while trying to string cable under the home.Smith's family said last year she has been fighting a drug addiction her entire adult life, mainly struggling with cocaine and meth and may have been pregnant many times."She would stay gone months at a time. When she finally came around, she would act like nothing was wrong," Fugate said. "She'd walk in and be fine. We could be standing face to face and she would be big and she would just say she was fat. She would never say she was pregnant ever," said Hayley Fugate.When asked what the family knew, Fugate said nothing. She said all they had were their suspicions of pregnancies and that they had no idea those babies were under the house.