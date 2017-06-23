NEWS

Woman arrested in Smithfield baby remains case

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman arrested in Smithfield baby remains case

SMITHFIELD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A woman wanted in connection with last year's discovery of the remains of two infants under a home in Smithfield has been arrested in Florida.

Bridgette Morgan Smith is charged with failing to report the deaths. Authorities are working to bring her back to North Carolina.

Family members found the remains in trash bags at the home on Hartley Drive on April 16, 2016 while trying to string cable under the home.

PREVIOUS STORY: POLICE SAY REMAINS UNDER SMITHFIELD HOUSE WERE OF TWO INFANTS

Smith's family said last year she has been fighting a drug addiction her entire adult life, mainly struggling with cocaine and meth and may have been pregnant many times.

"She would stay gone months at a time. When she finally came around, she would act like nothing was wrong," Fugate said. "She'd walk in and be fine. We could be standing face to face and she would be big and she would just say she was fat. She would never say she was pregnant ever," said Hayley Fugate.

When asked what the family knew, Fugate said nothing. She said all they had were their suspicions of pregnancies and that they had no idea those babies were under the house.

ORIGINAL STORY: REMAINS FOUND IN MULTIPLE BAGS UNDER SMITHFIELD HOUSE
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsjohnston county newsinfant deathshuman remains foundchild deathbody foundSmithfield
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Smithfield police tight-lipped in infant remains case
Police say remains under Smithfield house were of two infants
NEWS
Faulty fridge sparked London fire that killed 79
Former nurse suspected of killing up to 60 children
LAPD arrests officer accused of unlawful sex with teen
Trump: 'Bothersome' that Mueller is 'very, very good friends with Comey'
More News
Top Stories
State auditor to respond to criticism of milk safety report
One killed in truck vs. car crash south of Fayetteville
Durham man on ATV dies after leading troopers on chase
Johnny Depp: 'When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?'
Showers today - chance lingers for Saturday
Car-theft crimes on the uptick in Knightdale
Raleigh activists push back against GOP healthcare plan
Show More
I-40/I-540 closure will affect traffic through July 4
NBA Draft: UNC's Jackson, Duke's Giles now teammates
Retiring Raleigh bus driver gets heartfelt sendoff
Student-loan servicers under fire from public servants
North Carolina passes $23 billion budget
More News
Top Video
Car-theft crimes on the uptick in Knightdale
Raleigh activists push back against GOP healthcare plan
I-Team patrols the seas with the Coast Guard
Retiring Raleigh bus driver gets heartfelt sendoff
More Video