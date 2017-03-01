  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Death penalty phase of trial for Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife
Woman charged in fatal Chapel Hill shooting

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities have arrested a woman in a man's shooting death at a Chapel Hill hotel located inside Durham County last weekend.

The shooting happened on Feb. 26 just after 1 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.

Authorities said the victim, 21-year-old Edward Young III, was taken to Duke Hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Alexis Shenell Joyner of Durham was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service from both the Middle District and Western District of North Carolina following a three-mile chase in Charlotte.

Authorities said Joyner tried to run from police after the vehicle she was in crashed into a tree.

Joyner was caught after a short foot chase and arrested. She has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Durham County Jail under no bond.

