RED SPRINGS, North Carolina (WTVD) --A Hoke County woman is accused of intentionally causing second and third-degree burns to a child.
Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said the investigation began when the child was brought to Hoke Healthcare on March 4.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The child was later transferred to another facility for treatment.
Detectives have charged 30-year-old Samantha Cummings with intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.
She was booked into the Hoke County jail under a $200,000 bond.
Report a Typo