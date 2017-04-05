A Hoke County woman is accused of intentionally causing second and third-degree burns to a child.Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said the investigation began when the child was brought to Hoke Healthcare on March 4.The child was later transferred to another facility for treatment.Detectives have charged 30-year-old Samantha Cummings with intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.She was booked into the Hoke County jail under a $200,000 bond.