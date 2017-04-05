NEWS

Hoke County woman charged with burning child

EMBED </>More News Videos

Samantha Cummings (image courtesy Hoke County Sheriff's Office) (image courtesy Hoke County Sheriff's Office)

RED SPRINGS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Hoke County woman is accused of intentionally causing second and third-degree burns to a child.

Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said the investigation began when the child was brought to Hoke Healthcare on March 4.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The child was later transferred to another facility for treatment.

Detectives have charged 30-year-old Samantha Cummings with intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

She was booked into the Hoke County jail under a $200,000 bond.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newschild abuseburn injuriesRaeford
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man pleads not guilty to murder as terrorism for allegedly targeting black man in NYC
Trump counselor Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council role
55 percent of Americans approve of Obamacare, poll shows
Death toll in Syrian chemical attack rises to 72
More News
Top Stories
Risk for overnight tornadoes increasing
Ex-NC teacher charged in child predator sting
Trump removes Bannon from National Security Council
Police investigating fatal crash after car slams into tree
Man in Drunk Lives Matter shirt charged with DWI
Authorities arrest woman wanted in Wilmington mall shooting
Pregnant Asheville woman gives birth in family van
Show More
Woman found wandering claims to be mermaid
Wake Schools to ask for 14 percent funding increase
NC North Carolina jeweler apologizes for billboard
NC hospital workers fall sick from pot-laced sweets
Fox News, dogged by misconduct claims, faces new lawsuits
More News
Top Video
NC hospital workers fall sick from pot-laced sweets
Police investigating fatal crash after car slams into tree
Pregnant Asheville woman gives birth in family van
NC North Carolina jeweler apologizes for billboard
More Video