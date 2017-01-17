NEWS

Woman dies after silicone injection
Family says Eugene Jones began transitioning to being a woman last year.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A local mother is grieving the loss of her daughter who died after being injected with silicone.

Nineteen-year-old Symone Jones' family is now warning others about the dangers of "illegal" silicone injections.

Symone Marie Jones was born Eugene Jones. She started her transition to womanhood a year ago beginning with breast implants done by a licensed doctor in Miami.

Eager to complete her journey, Jones' family says she began reaching out to a concierge service working on behalf of what Symone believed to be a licensed medical facility in Charlotte.

On January 5, Symone received silicone buttock injections in a Charlotte hotel but two days later ended up in a real hospital, with a real problem.

Her mother says she was barely breathing and died last Thursday. Tuesday afternoon, her best friend, who also is transgender urged others to do their research before having any sort of medical operation.

"It's like, when things like this happen so close to you it's like reality just takes place. And I want to say to everybody to just be careful in what they do and go through the proper procedures," said Johna'e Wright.

The family said they've hired an investigator to look into who gave Symone the injections.

