ORANGE COUNTY (WTVD) --A woman is in the hospital after her SUV ran off Interstate 40 in Orange County overnight.
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. along I-40 west at the I-85 south merge.
Authorities tell ABC11 that the woman was driving her Lexus SUV when it went over the shoulder and in to the woods, where it rolled several times before hitting a tree.
The woman was airlifted to UNC Hospitals, in Chapel Hill. Her name and condition are unknown at this time.
The crash is still under investigation.