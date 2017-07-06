A woman is in the hospital after her SUV ran off Interstate 40 in Orange County overnight.It happened just before 12:30 a.m. along I-40 west at the I-85 south merge.Authorities tell ABC11 that the woman was driving her Lexus SUV when it went over the shoulder and in to the woods, where it rolled several times before hitting a tree.The woman was airlifted to UNC Hospitals, in Chapel Hill. Her name and condition are unknown at this time.The crash is still under investigation.