NEWS

Woman gives birth in McDonald's bathroom in Alabama

EMBED </>More News Videos

A special delivery took place at a McDonald's in Alabama. (WPVI)

TUSCUMBIA, Alabama --
A special delivery took place at a McDonald's in Alabama.

It happened on Wednesday night in Tuscumbia.

Employees say a customer left the restroom saying a woman was in labor.

Manager Sausha Mitchell went into the bathroom and found the woman in a stall.

She said, "My first instinct, I'm right here I'm like 'Eh, I don't want to. I'm inching that way, but I ended up going in here and catching her baby."

Store employees wrapped the baby girl in a jacket until first responders arrived and took them to the hospital.
Related Topics:
newsbirthmcdonald'su.s. & worldAlabama
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Vows to Unveil 'Additional Security' After Slamming Court Ruling as 'Disgraceful'
Education Secretary Blocked by Protesters From Entering Public School
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
Couple calls its quits over Trump's politics
More News
Top Stories
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
Police: Mom used children in door-to-door 'cookie scam'
Bill to end concealed-carry permits gains steam
Nonprofit honoring Chapel Hill murder victims opens
College Republicans sorry for Hitler-themed Valentine's
Fire destroys Granville County home, family injured
Wake County school bus has 'terrifying' brush with train
Show More
Duke beats UNC, 86-78, in another Tobacco Road thriller
Widow questions why fired officer hired as deputy
Fire burns at Durham warehouse, equipment damaged
Durham residents frustrated by abandoned chickens
Partisan struggle with Gov. Cooper back in court
More News
Top Video
Fire destroys Granville County home, family injured
Must-see video: Sasquatch spotted in snow storm!
Wish granted! Cancer patient attends Duke vs. UNC game
Fire burns at Durham warehouse, equipment damaged
More Video