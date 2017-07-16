Woman gives birth in rideshare car in California

A woman gave birth to a newborn in a rideshare car Friday night in Sherman Oaks, California.The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived after the successful delivery. Authorities transported the mother, father, and child in good condition.Our sister station in Los Angeles, KABC, captured the exclusive footage of the end of the birth. Witness Darrin Henson said the woman went into a labor at a Whole Foods nearby and the couple called an Uber."The amazing part is, you never know when life starts and right here at Whole Foods today a woman was having a baby inside of an Uber car. So she ordered an Uber and she went into labor," he said.Firefighters said the Uber driver and the father assisted in the delivery of the baby.