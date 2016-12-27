NEWS

Woman, great-granddaughter from New Jersey go missing on drive to North Carolina

MAYS LANDING, N.J. --
Concern is growing for a missing New Jersey woman and her great-granddaughter.

71-year-old Barbara Briley, of Mays Landing, set out to drive from Atlantic County to Morven, North Carolina over the weekend with 5-year-old La Myer Briley.

But family members haven't heard from them since they stopped to get gas in Ruther Glen, Virginia on Christmas Eve.

The two were traveling in a silver Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey tag C80-ELS.

Barbara is described as standing 5'5" tall and weighs 215 pounds.

La Myar was last seen wearing a gray camouflage sweat hoodie and gray sweat pants.

The Sheriff's Office in Anson County, North Carolina, says it is working with Hamilton Township Police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
Related Topics:
newsmissing girlmissing womanu.s. & worldnorth carolina news
Load Comments
NEWS
Mom walks 30 hours through snow to help family
Police Eye Social Media in Spate of Post-Christmas Mall Disturbances
Japanese prime minister visiting Pearl Harbor today
Singer George Michael Dies at 53
More News
Top Stories
Fight, gunfire scare lead to chaos at Cross Creek Mall
Man charged after boy hit, killed by construction truck
Mom walks 30 hours through snow to help family
Japanese prime minister visiting Pearl Harbor today
New phone? Unwrap the ABC11 news app
N.C. State dismantles Vanderbilt in Independence Bowl
Raleigh tourism remains strong, but HB2 limited growth
Show More
Deputies still search for motive in Wilson Co. murders
FSU Chancellor says use of N-word was mistake
Cameras monitoring 'problematic' Raleigh intersection
Police: Be careful with boxes, don't advertise to thieves
Fans mourn George Michael
More News
Photos
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
PHOTOS: Mexico fireworks market explosion
More Photos