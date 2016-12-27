Concern is growing for a missing New Jersey woman and her great-granddaughter.71-year-old Barbara Briley, of Mays Landing, set out to drive from Atlantic County to Morven, North Carolina over the weekend with 5-year-old La Myer Briley.But family members haven't heard from them since they stopped to get gas in Ruther Glen, Virginia on Christmas Eve.The two were traveling in a silver Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey tag C80-ELS.Barbara is described as standing 5'5" tall and weighs 215 pounds.La Myar was last seen wearing a gray camouflage sweat hoodie and gray sweat pants.The Sheriff's Office in Anson County, North Carolina, says it is working with Hamilton Township Police.Anyone with information is urged to contact police.