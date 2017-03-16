NEWS

Woman killed after truck, train collide in Charlotte

Authorities responded to the wreck at the crossing on Hebron Street, near Carolina Place Mall in Charlotte (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
A woman was killed Thursday morning after a LYNX light rail train collided with a truck in south Charlotte, officials said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities responded to the wreck at the crossing on Hebron Street, near Carolina Place Mall, WSOC reports.

The number of passengers on board the light rail has not been released.

WSOC has contacted police to learn more about the crash.

Charlotte Area Transit Systems officials said there is no light rail service near the crash site.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newswoman killedtrain crashCharlotte
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump wants to slash State Department budget by 28 percent
Police: 3-year-old lived alone with dead mom for days
Airman from Goldsboro killed in crash
GOP health care bill narrowly clears a committee despite conservative opposition
Jury finds man guilty of murder in beating death of UNC professor
More News
Top Stories
NC Senate Republicans propose billion dollar tax cut
Jury finds man guilty of murder in beating death of UNC professor
Boy injured after being hit by Durham County school bus
Confrontation between woman, NC store manager goes viral
Airman from Goldsboro killed in crash
Flu season seems to be getting worse in North Carolina
Second federal judge blocks Trump's revised travel ban
Show More
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Raleigh town hall an 'adult conversation' on race issues
Trump wants to slash State Department budget by 28 percent
NC NAACP leader nearly arrested before news conference
Wake County contractor facing criminal charges
More News
Photos
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Snow pics from the viewing area
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos