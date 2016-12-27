IREDELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --Iredell County deputies say a man killed a woman and held her 14-year-old daughter captive on Christmas weekend.
Deputies were called out to the house of the woman, 46-year-old Robin Denman, to check on her and her daughter. Deputies said the daughter texted her friend saying she needed help, WSOC reports.
Authorities said 47-year-old Gary Love, the man accused, answered the door and told deputies Denman and her daughter were at a funeral.
Afterwards, Love ran from the home. He was soon located and arrested.
The mother was found dead in the house. The daughter was found outside after she tried to flee when she heard a car pull up, not knowing it was law enforcement. She said she had been tied up and held captive since Christmas Eve and had not seen her mother.
Investigators said there may have been sexual violence to one or both victims.
Love was charged with murder and is being held without bond. Authorities said it's expected he'll face additional charges.
