Woman rides on hood of car on Houston highway

HOUSTON, Texas --We've seen some pretty crazy stuff on Houston highways and this is no exception.
An ABC13 viewer was driving on Highway 290 near the Pinemont exit when he filmed a woman riding on the hood of a car.
You can see her laid back seeming relaxed as the car zooms by.
The video only lasts a few seconds so no other details about the stunt are available.
This goes without saying, but don't try this at home.
