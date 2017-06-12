CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Woman rides on hood of car on Houston highway

We've seen some pretty crazy stuff on Houston highway and this is no exception. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
We've seen some pretty crazy stuff on Houston highways and this is no exception.

An ABC13 viewer was driving on Highway 290 near the Pinemont exit when he filmed a woman riding on the hood of a car.

You can see her laid back seeming relaxed as the car zooms by.

The video only lasts a few seconds so no other details about the stunt are available.

This goes without saying, but don't try this at home.

We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.

