Woman seen snatching golf clubs in video

It happened in Mississippi

BILOXI, Mississippi (WTVD) --
Home surveillance video from Biloxi, Mississippi shows a woman snatch a set of golf clubs right off someone's porch.

The camera shows the woman as she knocked on the door of a house several times. She looks around, and when no one comes to the door she grabs the clubs sitting on the front porch and throws them in the front seat of a pickup truck. Then, the driver takes off.

The homeowner later posted that both thieves were caught and asked people not to judge them, but to pray for them.

