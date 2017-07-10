  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Man on trial for murder of Granville County couple
NEWS

Woman says argument over chicken nuggets led to attack at a Greensboro Wendy's

Wendy's fast food chain chicken nuggets (Credit: WGHP)

GREENSBORO, North Carolina --
Instead of getting her value meal and extra chicken nuggets, a Greensboro woman says she got a knot on the back of the head and a sprained neck, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

WGHP reports, Carla Dunlap says she was assaulted on June 28 at the Wendy's at 913 Summit Ave. after an argument between her and another customer.

Dunlap said she saw a female employee place a paper bag, filled with cooked chicken nuggets, on top of a garbage bin. She told someone, who she was speaking with on her cell phone, that she was going to take a picture and send it to corporate.

"The girl in front of me heard me and she started arguing with me," said Dunlap, claiming that the female employee and the woman she argued with knew each other. "We started going on and on and things got heated."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Dunlap claims she and the woman continued to argue when a second male employee came from behind the counter, punched her in the back of the head, and put her in a choke hold.

With her grandson yelling in fear, another store employee pulled the man off of her, and Dunlap and the 7-year-old boy got away.

Greensboro police spoke with Dunlap but did not make an arrest.

The man accused in the attack was fired, said Karis Kizine, employee relations director with NPC International, the company that runs the franchise.

Kizine would not identify the man or say when he was fired.

Dunlap said she is considering suing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsassaultnorth carolina newsbuzzworthyGreensboro
Load Comments
NEWS
Ex-Penn State frat member's text: 'I don't want to go to jail for this'
Trump Jr. tries to downplay meeting with Russian attorney
Woman sought in I-95 rest area assault, attempted robbery
Man wanted in Raleigh stabbing arrested in Maryland
Conway: No meaningful information received in Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer
More News
Top Stories
Prosecutor says man can't blame father for murders
Woman sought in I-95 rest area assault, attempted robbery
How to save big on Amazon's Prime Day
Judge OKs completion of huge house on NC Outer Banks
Crash downs power lines, closes Raleigh roadway
Back to school today for some students
Missing swimmer found along North Carolina beach
Show More
Man wanted in Raleigh stabbing arrested in Maryland
Conway: No meaningful information received in Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
Police: Man cuts woman with scissors, tries to rape her
Search underway for suspects who robbed Food Lion
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos