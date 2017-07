A body of an unidentified woman was found near the main gate of Camp Lejeune Thursday morning, Public Affairs Director Nat Fahy confirms toin Onslow County.The body was found on a bike path near the main gate around 6 a.m., according to the television station. It is being classified as an unattended death.The area around the contractor vetting office has been cordoned off as the Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigates.