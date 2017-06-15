David Bailey

When our Eagle hero & alumnus, David J. Bailey, throws the first pitch in Congressional Baseball Game 17'. #WeSoar w/ #EaglePride @ #NCCU! pic.twitter.com/6yIs7dY4Tg — N.C. Central Univ. (@NCCU) June 15, 2017

David Bailey, an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police and North Carolina Central University graduate, who was wounded as he helped stop a shooter Wednesday at a Congressional baseball practice threw out the first pitch Thursday night at the annual Congressional Baseball game.Bailey got a huge standing ovation as he took the field on crutches to receive the game ball.Republicans and Democrats were fighting for bragging rights as one unit - Team Scalise. It was a tribute to Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip who was critically wounded.Scalise was shot in the hip, and sustained grievous injuries as the bullet traveled through his pelvis and injured internal organs.Many of the players in the congressional game Thursday night were wearing Louisiana State University hats in honor of Scalise, a graduate of the school, as they assemble at Nationals Park in Washington.Earlier, both teams prayed at second base. Lawmakers on bended knee at Scalise's position.Special Agent Bailey, a 2007 graduate of NCCU, was assigned to the security detail protecting Scalise.The detail exchanged fire with the shooter, who later died at a hospital. Security experts tell ABC News the officers likely prevented a massacre."Scalise's security detail and the Capitol Hill police immediately returned fire, and Alexandria Police also immediately came and began to return fire. They shot the shooter. The security detail saved a lot of lives because they attacked the shooter," Texas Rep. Joe Barton told the Associated Press.