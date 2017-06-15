NEWS

Wounded NCCU grad throws out first pitch at annual Congressional Baseball game

EMBED </>More Videos

Bailey throws out first pitch at congressional game

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia (WTVD) --
David Bailey, an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police and North Carolina Central University graduate, who was wounded as he helped stop a shooter Wednesday at a Congressional baseball practice threw out the first pitch Thursday night at the annual Congressional Baseball game.

Bailey got a huge standing ovation as he took the field on crutches to receive the game ball.

David Bailey


Republicans and Democrats were fighting for bragging rights as one unit - Team Scalise. It was a tribute to Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip who was critically wounded.



Scalise was shot in the hip, and sustained grievous injuries as the bullet traveled through his pelvis and injured internal organs.

Many of the players in the congressional game Thursday night were wearing Louisiana State University hats in honor of Scalise, a graduate of the school, as they assemble at Nationals Park in Washington.

Earlier, both teams prayed at second base. Lawmakers on bended knee at Scalise's position.

Special Agent Bailey, a 2007 graduate of NCCU, was assigned to the security detail protecting Scalise.

The detail exchanged fire with the shooter, who later died at a hospital. Security experts tell ABC News the officers likely prevented a massacre.

"Scalise's security detail and the Capitol Hill police immediately returned fire, and Alexandria Police also immediately came and began to return fire. They shot the shooter. The security detail saved a lot of lives because they attacked the shooter," Texas Rep. Joe Barton told the Associated Press.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsnorth carolina newsnccu
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Central grad among those injured at baseball shooting
NEWS
Escaped inmates who killed officers captured
Escaped Georgia inmates captured in Tennessee, officials say
What we know about the congressional baseball shooting
GOP baseball team coach: 'We need to play this game'
Blimp crashes near US Open in Wisconsin
More News
Top Stories
Escaped inmates who killed officers captured
Man given second chance looks forward to Father's Day
1 dead, 1 hurt in Raleigh shooting
Doctors say US student freed by North Korea has brain damage
Police issue warning after rash of daytime break-ins
Bill to fight opioid abuse clears NC Senate panel
NC drivers to see 2 percent auto insurance rise
Show More
Credit card skimmer found at Spring Lake gas station
What does Louisville punishment mean for UNC?
I-85 shut down by crash just south of Virginia border
NC State engineer creates Raleigh made hammock
Wow! Conjoined twin girls from NC separated by surgeons
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday June 14, 2017
Man given second chance looks forward to Father's Day
Credit card skimmer found at Spring Lake gas station
I-Team uncovers problems with missing person database
More Video