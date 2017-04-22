NEWS

At least 1 dead after fatal wreck on Yadkin Road, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
According to the Fayetteville Police Department, at least one person has died after a fatal wreck on Yadkin Road Saturday evening.

Police officers were called to Yadkin Road near Lake Valley Drive and Silver Pine Drive around 5 p.m. after reports of an accident.

Yadkin Road is closed in both directions between Lake Valley Drive And Silver Pine Drive as officers investigate this incident.



Officers said drivers should find alternative routes for the next few hours.

Information is limited at this time; however, police said the accident involves a motorcycle and a Honda.

Sgt. Shawn Strepay with the Fayetteville Police Department said the car turned left in front of the motorcycle striking and killing the male driver.

The driver and passenger of the Honda sustained non-life threatening injuries.

